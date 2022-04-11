Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $102.95 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,128 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $102,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.47. 15,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

