Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $156.24 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,070 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Agilent Technologies worth $156,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after buying an additional 962,754 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.06 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

