Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $169.56 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $169,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 20.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Exelon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.60. 171,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

