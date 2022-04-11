Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $204.59 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Norfolk Southern worth $204,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.