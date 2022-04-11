Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.04 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643,275 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kraft Heinz worth $87,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 116,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

