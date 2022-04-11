Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.33 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $87,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $143.38. 13,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

