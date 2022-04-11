Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.85 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 995,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $87,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.