Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,299 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Southern worth $214,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 72,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,099 shares of company stock worth $20,662,389 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

