Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354,511 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Welltower worth $195,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $6,812,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.