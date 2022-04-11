Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 165,138 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $229,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,131. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.