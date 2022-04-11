Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 62,542 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Nucor worth $106,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

