Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Veeva Systems worth $109,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,783,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.49. 17,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

