Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

NYSE:SUM opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Summit Materials has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

