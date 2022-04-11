Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of SNCY opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,273 shares of company stock worth $2,219,215.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 745,590 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 723,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 690,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619,119 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.