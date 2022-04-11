Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 782,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

SLF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.42. 11,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,784. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

