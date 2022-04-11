Sun (New) Market Cap Hits $156.88 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $156.88 million and $263.95 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001735 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

