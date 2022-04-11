Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,148 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.35% of Sunrun worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $34,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,429. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

