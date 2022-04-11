Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.67 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.