Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.28.

SUUIF stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

