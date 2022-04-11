Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to Accumulate at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWDBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.95%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

