Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDX. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

SNDX stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $963.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

