T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $146.15 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.66. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285,091 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

