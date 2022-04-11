Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $29,888.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and have sold 9,990 shares worth $151,909. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth $635,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

