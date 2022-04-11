Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 48,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.