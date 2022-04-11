Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.03. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.