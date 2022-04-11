Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.03. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tarena International (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

