Target (NYSE:TGT) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $300.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.23.

Target stock opened at $233.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.63. Target has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

