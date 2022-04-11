Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:TGB opened at $2.21 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $630.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.24.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

