TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY)

Analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NBLY traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,263. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$20.50 and a 12 month high of C$40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$955.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

