Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 347,882 shares.The stock last traded at $16.72 and had previously closed at $16.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.2% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.