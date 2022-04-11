TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 502.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,202 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of TEGNA worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TGNA opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.92.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

TEGNA Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.