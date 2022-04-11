Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 106 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $505,000.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

