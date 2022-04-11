TenUp Tops 24 Hour Volume of $228,134.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $228,134.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About TenUp

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,455,566 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

