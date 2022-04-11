Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.04) to GBX 327 ($4.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.20).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 272.60 ($3.58) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.65. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.99).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

