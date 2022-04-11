Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.
TEVA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,491. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.
In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
