Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TEVA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,491. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.