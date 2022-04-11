Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $189.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.11 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

