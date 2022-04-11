Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Textron continues to enjoy strong order flows, which strengthen its revenue generating capacity. Looking ahead, Textron expects a ramp up of its commercial deliveries, which should boost its top line. It launches products to capture more market share. It boasts a solid solvency position in the short term. It also has impressive financial ratios, which further reflect its solid financial position. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its Industrial segment has been bearing the brunt of the supply chain shortage challenges. Global air travel started 2022 on a soft note, thanks to the spread of Omnicron variant worldwide. This might have an adverse impact on the stock’s near-term results. A comparative analysis of the its trailing 12-month EV/SALES ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of TXT opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Textron by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

