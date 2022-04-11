The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

