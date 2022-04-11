The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 135,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.13. 98,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,247. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $572,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

