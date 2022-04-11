The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $425.80

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425.80 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.57), with a volume of 252087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

