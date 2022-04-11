The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.02. 55,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,440. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

