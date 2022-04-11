The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 216,316 shares.The stock last traded at $65.48 and had previously closed at $67.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

