The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 216,316 shares.The stock last traded at $65.48 and had previously closed at $67.93.
A number of research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.
The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
