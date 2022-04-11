The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $54.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

