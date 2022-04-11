The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

GS opened at $321.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

