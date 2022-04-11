The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $311.11 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

