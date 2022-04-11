The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,118 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $61.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

