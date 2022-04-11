The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $21,233,000.

Lovesac stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $714.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

