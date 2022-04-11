The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 78,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

