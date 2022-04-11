The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.98. 2,588,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,632. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

