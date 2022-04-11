The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.32.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $186.24. 8,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

