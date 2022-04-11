The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PGR opened at $118.51 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

