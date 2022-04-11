The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PGR opened at $118.51 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
